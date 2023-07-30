The Stable Genius Keeping It Classy In Iowa: 'Dumb Son Of A Bitch'

It's always projection with this guy.
By Conover KennardJuly 30, 2023

An oblivious Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that he's "done nothing wrong," insisted to the crowd gathered at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania, that President Joe Biden is a "dumb son of a bitch" even though he has been indicted twice and faces possibly two more.

Meanwhile, Bidenomics is being praised, and Biden is enjoying historic job numbers. At the same time, the Trump campaign is hemorrhaging money due to the former President's mounting legal issues.

"Smart people, they know what they're doing," Trump told the crowd. "We have; they're at the top of their game."

"We have somebody that's not at the top of his game, never was at the top of a game," he insisted. "Never was. We have a guy who's a dumb son of a bitch, and to allow this to happen."

Sure thing, buddy.

Special Counsel Jack Smith brought additional charges against twice-indicted former President Donald Trump last week alleging that he mishandled classified documents from his time in the White House.

At the same time, Republicans are attacking President Biden while presenting zero pieces of evidence. Who is the stupid one?

