No Plea Deals To Trump, Meadows And Giuliani From Fani Willis

Remember all those sweet plea deals that were being handed out like Halloween candy to Trump's co-defendants that involved minor charges and no jail time? Well, it looks like those are off the table for Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows. Fani Willis is determined to see these straight through to trial, win or lose. And if convicted, prison time is guaranteed for all three.

The Guardian is reporting that the prosecutors plan to force them to trial, having deemed them "ineligible." All other remaining defendants appear still eligible for pleas, which surely would include testifying against the dirty 3. To say this is the worst case scenario for these 3 would be an understatement. If the other 16 can walk away with limited punishment - or even ZERO time behind bars - if all they have to do is testify against the 3 - well, that virtually guarantees that there will be more deals in the coming weeks and months.

Now, this hard line stance COULD change. But for now, this is bad news for Trump & Co. It is always possible that Rudy and Meadows could beg to negotiate a plea deal with substantial cooperation and some jail time if they are willing to be fully honest in their testimony against Donald Trump. The final deadline for plea deals is June 2024, based on the prosecution request to the Judge.

Trump was unlikely to take a plea, but Meadows and Giuliani may want one. The Guardian reported previously that Meadows had been “in the market for a deal in Georgia." Look like Georgia prosecutors are reluctant to agree, for reasons that have not been made public yet.

Keep your eyes on this. It may be a shorter trial with three defendants if the other 16 negotiate plea deals and end up on the other side of the courtroom. Talk about must see tv. I bet this reality tv show would get better ratings than The Apprentice!