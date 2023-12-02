Bannon Vows GOP Civil War Over George Santos Expulsion

Maybe it takes one lying fraud to love another but even so, George Santos seems an odd choice to wage civil war over. And yeah, I get it that every MAGA vote is needed for the assault on the U.S. government Bannon longs for, even if he hasn’t noticed that the House has not done a great job of getting anything done, even with MAGA’s fave drag queen. But, hey, don’t let me stop you, Steve!

The way Bannon sees it, expelling Santos is “1000%” a plot by ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy, with Fox News as accomplice, to “screw MAGA,” to make new Speaker Mike Johnson’s job harder, to sabotage the ability to make massive budget cuts, to defund the war in Ukraine, to force offsets for aid to Israel, to “stop anything you really want to do on the border” and to take away the GOP majority in the House.

“They want a civil war? They got one!” Bannon fumed. “Anybody that takes a penny from McCarthy, you’re part of the problem.” He claimed McCarthy already has $17 million that will be used to “take out the MAGA candidates” and is fundraising for more. “So, bring it!” Bannon added.

He went on to claim that “you’re missing the joke here” if you think in Republican or Democrat terms. “This is the uniparty,” Bannon claimed. He meant that Wall Street, Big Pharma, Silicon Valley and “the American elite” are all one. I guess he thinks we’re too stupid to know or care that Bannon is as fake a populist as his lying, treasonous, p***y grabbing hero, Donald Trump. In 2017, Bannon’s net worth was between $9.5 million and $48 million, according to financial disclosures while he was in the White House, most of it in real estate and entertainment companies. Just like the rest of us little guys!

Bannon allowed as how Santos is “no day at the beach” and “not a guy you want to defend.” But, he insisted, “it's not about Santos.” Meaning, it’s about loyalty to those perpetually oppressed MAGA folks. He whined about two Arizona election supervisors who “did their job” and “stood up for voter integrity and fair elections” and were indicted. Translation: they were indicted for nearly disenfranchising almost 50,000 voters by illegally delaying certification of the 2022 vote tally.

Apparently, Bannon thinks Santos is a key player in helping install the biggest MAGA victim, Donald Trump, back into office so he can land the yearned-for death blows to U.S. democracyu. “You got Judas Pence and you got Judas McCarthy,” Bannon sneered. He called Santos’ expulsion “a stab in the back” to Speaker Johnson, Rep. Elise Stefanik, Rep. Jim Jordan and “everybody who’s trying to do the right thing.”

“Okay, so it’s game on,” Bannon continued. “Wanna roll like that, bro? Let’s roll like that.”

I’m here for it!

(H/T Ron Flipkowski)