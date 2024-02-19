CBS Host Hits Tim Scott For Repeating Trump Talking Points 'Without Evidence'

CBS host Robert Costa challenged Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) after he claimed the Justice Department was weaponized against former President Donald Trump.

During an interview on CBS's Face the Nation, Scott railed about the charges against Trump. Supporters of the former president have said the justice system was "weaponized" against him.

"Here's what we know without any question, that this has only exposed a two-tiered justice system that many Americans fear," Scott said. "You have a justice system that hunts Republicans while protecting Democrats."

"Not just, however, the former president, but whether it's pro-life activists or folks showing up at school board meetings, being referred to by this Department of Justice as domestic terrorists," he continued. "We have a two-tiered justice system that is being exposed."

Costa pushed back.

"You talk about the Justice Department being weaponized, but that's a claim made without evidence here, that it's somehow being weaponized," the CBS host remarked. "You have to have intent when it comes to making that kind of claim."

For his part, Scott pointed to a special counsel report that did not recommend charges against President Joe Biden.

"The characterizations have been highly contested, and there was no charge included in that report," Scott opined.