CBS Host Hits Tim Scott For Repeating Trump Talking Points 'Without Evidence'

CBS host Robert Costa challenged Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) after he claimed the Justice Department was weaponized against former President Donald Trump.
By David EdwardsFebruary 19, 2024

CBS host Robert Costa challenged Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) after he claimed the Justice Department was weaponized against former President Donald Trump.

During an interview on CBS's Face the Nation, Scott railed about the charges against Trump. Supporters of the former president have said the justice system was "weaponized" against him.

"Here's what we know without any question, that this has only exposed a two-tiered justice system that many Americans fear," Scott said. "You have a justice system that hunts Republicans while protecting Democrats."

"Not just, however, the former president, but whether it's pro-life activists or folks showing up at school board meetings, being referred to by this Department of Justice as domestic terrorists," he continued. "We have a two-tiered justice system that is being exposed."

Costa pushed back.

"You talk about the Justice Department being weaponized, but that's a claim made without evidence here, that it's somehow being weaponized," the CBS host remarked. "You have to have intent when it comes to making that kind of claim."

For his part, Scott pointed to a special counsel report that did not recommend charges against President Joe Biden.

"The characterizations have been highly contested, and there was no charge included in that report," Scott opined.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon