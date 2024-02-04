Dean Phillips' Campaign Accused Of Submitting Fraudulent Signatures

Indiana State Police are now investigating the Dean Phillips campaign for possible election fraud. Good times.

Source: ABC57/WBND



ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police and several other organizations are investigating potential election fraud in St. Joseph County involving Presidential candidate Dean Phillips.

St. Joseph County Clerk Amy Rolfes held a press conference Friday morning laying out the details. According to Rolfes, the St. Joseph County Clerk’s office allegedly found a number of fake signatures on petition forms for Phillips’ candidacy in the May primary. These signatures did not match records in the Statewide Voter Registration System, Rolfes said.

She also noted that many of the addresses on the petition forms don’t exist.

"So, we had 530 voters who had signed petitions, 530," Rolfes said. "And of those 530, according to our due diligence, or protocols, or following the process, we found 19 that were valid."