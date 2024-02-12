Guiliani Is Hella Mad About Super Bowl's Black National Anthem

Here's that attention you ordered, Mayor Bankrupt.
Guiliani Is Hella Mad About Super Bowl's Black National Anthem
Four Seasons Landscaping, Lego EditionCredit: Ochre Jelly
By David EdwardsFebruary 12, 2024

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said that he was personally insulted after what's known as "The Black National Anthem" was scheduled to be performed at the Super Bowl.

On Giuliani's Sunday WABC radio program, co-host Maria Ryan said she had a "beef" with the NFL.

"They're going to do what's called a Black National Anthem, and then America's National Anthem," she explained. "Please stop dividing us. We can't allow this. If you want to sing another song, that's fine. I don't care about that at all, but to call it Black National Anthem is dividing us. We're all American citizens."

Giuliani agreed.

"I don't even know how to justify that," he said. "Why not play the Mexican National Anthem, or the Italian National Anthem, or the French National Anthem? There are a lot of groups, like Tikvah, the Israeli National Anthem."

"This country is made up of people that come from places that have other national anthems, and it's pretty damn insulting," Giuliani added. "The people that are being persecuted the most right now in the country are the Jews, not the Blacks."

"Where's the sympathy for the Jewish people?"

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon