Hey Dems, Stop The Pearl-Clutching

Guys, during lunch I had a few moments of lucidity and made a small 4-part thread on Mastodon that seems well received and I thought I should recreate my argument here (with some edits/corrections/additions for clarity):
The thing to know is that TFG will ALWAYS punch back.
I honestly believe he was so pissed that President Handsome Joe Biden was in ALL the headlines following the Hur report that he felt he had to say something to refocus ALL the attention on HIMSELF.
Hence the inflammatory encouragement to Putin-to-attack-NATO-countries story. He sucked the oxygen out of the Hur (defamatory) report.
This is why a week is forever in politics, and in TFG’s case, even a weekend is too much.
The Hur story is done.
Another example: TFG couldn’t even let Taylor Swift and her boyfriend have a headline without punching at their fame and claiming she OWED him.
TFG is a psycho, but (as Putin would tell us) he is an easily manipulated psycho.
Hair Füror buried the Hur news cycle that probably would have helped himself the most. It was an unforced error caused by his own hubris. He cannot stand it when Our Failed Political Press ™ are talking/thinking about anyone else.
Yes, he’s that stupid.
So, FWIW, my advice fellow liberals, is to quit harping on the Hur Report and the fallout from that (don’t keep Hur in the news by hand wringing) and instead, focus on TFG’s NATO threats.
Remember, TFG is a once-elected, twice impeached, quintuply-indicted, 91-ily charged LOSER.
He’s given us a gift and pushed Hur off the front pages.
Give Hair Füror ALL THE ROPE.
Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.