Hey Dems, Stop The Pearl-Clutching

Guys, during lunch I had a few moments of lucidity and made a small 4-part thread on Mastodon that seems well received and I thought I should recreate my argument here (with some edits/corrections/additions for clarity):

The thing to know is that TFG will ALWAYS punch back.

I honestly believe he was so pissed that President Handsome Joe Biden was in ALL the headlines following the Hur report that he felt he had to say something to refocus ALL the attention on HIMSELF.

Hence the inflammatory encouragement to Putin-to-attack-NATO-countries story. He sucked the oxygen out of the Hur (defamatory) report.

This is why a week is forever in politics, and in TFG’s case, even a weekend is too much.

The Hur story is done.