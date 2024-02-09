Idaho Lawmaker Introduces Bill About Cannibalism, Because Of Human Compost

After Rep. Heather Scott saw a video of people being served human flesh on a television show, and with recent reports of human composting (instead of regular burial) she sprang into action and introduced her bill to combat this impending threat. Seems though that what she watched was an old spoof from TruTV, and it was just a prank.

There is already a law in Idaho about cannibalism, the only state that has such a specific law. Other states have laws about the desecration of dead bodies and so on, but apparently it's a bigger problem in Idaho.

Heather Scott, you may remember, said the COVID stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic were akin to Nazi extermination camps. So it's unclear if she's playing with a full deck.

Source: Idaho Statesman

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho lawmaker wants to expand a law that bans cannibalism over fears about a rise in human composting. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced a bill Thursday to expand the state’s cannibalism ban and told a legislative committee that she’s worried about the possibility that people are eating other people. “This is going to be normalized at some point, the way our society’s going and the direction we’re going,” Scott said. Idaho is the only state to outlaw cannibalism, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. Other states have laws targeting abuse or desecration of a corpse, according to Cornell Law School. Scott’s bill would add to Idaho’s prohibition of cannibalism a ban on giving someone else “the flesh or blood of a human being” without that person’s “knowledge or consent.” Scott said she has been “disturbed” by the practice of human composting, which has been legalized in several states as another option for dealing with remains that may be more sustainable than other burial methods and reduce a person’s carbon footprint. But she said outlawing composting would require overhauling rules for morticians, and so instead focused on deliberately giving another person human flesh. “I didn’t want to see that in my Home Depot stores,” Scott said. Human composting is the practice of decomposing human remains like other organic matter and turning it into soil that can be returned to the family or used for land.

And where did Scott get this fantastical notion?

Scott said she was on an airplane over the summer and watched a clip from a television show displaying a chef feeding human flesh in sausage to contestants, which inspired her to do something about it. The clip, which she sent to the Idaho Statesman, is from a TruTV prank show, in which they pretend to feed people flesh. “They didn’t tell the people, they fed it to them,” Scott told the Statesman, though she noted it may have been a spoof.

For anyone else eagerly waiting to hear about the cannibalism bill:



Rep . Scott said she’s worried people are eating other people.



“This is going to be normalized at some point, the way our society’s going and the direction we’re going,” Scott said.https://t.co/gCg5Va87LW — Sally Krutzig (@sallykrutzig) February 8, 2024

Here's the TruTV clip that Rep. Heather Scott may have been referencing as the inspiration for her cannibalism bill. Based on her comments, it seems she may not have watched it through to the end... #idleg pic.twitter.com/fwhgxRCiL5 — Sally Krutzig (@sallykrutzig) February 8, 2024

Heather Scott called this "a new low" for the Idaho Statesman.