Open Thread: Joe And Jill's Meet Cute Video

Meet cute videos are too cute - and President Biden and the First Lady just made an adorable one!
Credit: Screenshot
By Red Painter
February 16, 2024

In honor of Valentine's Day, President Biden and his lovely wife, First Lady Jill Biden, did a super cute Meet Cute video. For those that are not aware of the social media trend, it is a new thing on platforms like tiktok where the creator will stop an unsuspecting couple on the street (usually New York) and ask if they are couple, how they met, how they knew they fell in love, how long they have been together and what their favorite thing is about each other. It is a super cute way to learn more about the human experience, how unique everyone is, how the people you see often are living more complex and interesting lives than you expect just by looking at them.

So, hearing about the story of Jill and Joe falling in love was adorable. I won't give it away, but that Joe is a persistent man and thank goodness Jill gave him a chance!

Here is the adorable video:

Open thread below...

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

