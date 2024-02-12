Jon Stewart Previews His New Daily Show Run On Colbert

Jon Stewart returns to The Daily Show TONIGHT!
By Frances LangumFebruary 12, 2024

There was a special Late Show with Stephen Colbert following the Super Bowl Sunday, giving Stephen's pal Jon Stewart a chance to crawl out from under Stephen's desk (where he's "been living since he left The Daily Show").

Jon returns to The Daily Show tonight for Mondays only.

We at Crooks and Liars call that "pulling a Rachel Maddow."

We're also hoping there will be plenty of opportunity to play the "Fox News is Bullshit Mountain" drinking game.

At least certain squeamish MSNBC hosts will be able to air some truth by running a Jon Stewart clip, the way they used to. Nostalgia for the win.

Jon talks with showrunner Jen Flanz and co-executive producer Zhubin Parang on this podcast.

