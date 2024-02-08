Mark Meadows Did Get Immunity For Testifying Against Trump

Sounds like Citizen Trump has good reason to worry that Mark Meadows has flipped on him, according to a new report from the New York Times' Robert Draper. Via Raw Story:

Specifically, Draper says that court documents still under seal show that "Meadows did in fact receive an immunity order, signed on March 20, 2023, by Chief Judge James E. Boasberg of the District Court in Washington, to testify before a federal grand jury" that had been investigating Trump's efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2024 presidential election.

Draper believes that this testimony gives Trump "reason for Trump to be fretful about Meadows" because "Meadows did not simply honor a subpoena request with a single obligatory interview with federal prosecutors; rather, he spoke expansively to them and then, the next day, testified before the grand jury for approximately six hours."

Added to this, writes Draper, Meadows was not named as an unindicted coconspirator in special counsel Jack Smith's election subversion indictment against Trump, which means there's a good chance he gave Smith and his team very useful information against the former president.