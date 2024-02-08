Mark Meadows Did Get Immunity For Testifying Against Trump

Confirming reports from three months ago, the NYT says Meadows spoke expansively to federal prosecutors and then, the next day, testified before the grand jury for approximately six hours.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 8, 2024

Sounds like Citizen Trump has good reason to worry that Mark Meadows has flipped on him, according to a new report from the New York Times' Robert Draper. Via Raw Story:

Specifically, Draper says that court documents still under seal show that "Meadows did in fact receive an immunity order, signed on March 20, 2023, by Chief Judge James E. Boasberg of the District Court in Washington, to testify before a federal grand jury" that had been investigating Trump's efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2024 presidential election.

Draper believes that this testimony gives Trump "reason for Trump to be fretful about Meadows" because "Meadows did not simply honor a subpoena request with a single obligatory interview with federal prosecutors; rather, he spoke expansively to them and then, the next day, testified before the grand jury for approximately six hours."

Added to this, writes Draper, Meadows was not named as an unindicted coconspirator in special counsel Jack Smith's election subversion indictment against Trump, which means there's a good chance he gave Smith and his team very useful information against the former president.

It's always fun when a Republican weasel acts true to form and turns on one of his own -- in the case, the Mango Man!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon