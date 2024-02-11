Netanyahu On Biden: 'Very Clear And Very Focused'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Joe Biden's mental acuity after special counsel Robert Hur questioned it.

During an interview on ABC's This Week program, host Jonathan Karl noted that Hur had described Biden as an elderly man with a poor memory.

"You've known Joe Biden for decades, and you've dealt with him a lot over the course of this conflict," Karl told Netanyahu. "What's your assessment of him?"

"Well, John, I've had more than a dozen phone conversations, extended phone conversations with President Biden," the Israeli leader replied. "He also came on a visit to Israel during wartime, which is a historic first."

"And I found him very clear and very focused," he added. "We managed to agree on the war aims and on many things."

UPDATE: Here is a readout of today's call between Biden and Bibi. Not exactly a feeble-minded conversation.