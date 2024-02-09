Biden Special Counsel Hur Implicates Trump In Report: 'Serious Aggravating Facts'

A special counsel investigating President Joe Biden used part of his report to Congress to explain why Donald Trump should be prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.
Biden Special Counsel Hur Implicates Trump In Report: 'Serious Aggravating Facts'
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
By David EdwardsFebruary 9, 2024

A special counsel investigating President Joe Biden used part of his report to Congress to explain why Donald Trump should be prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.

In declining to prosecute Biden, Special counsel Robert Hur told Congress that the president had willfully retained classified documents, according to NBC News. But Hur said he was declining to charge Biden because of "clear" differences with Trump's classified documents case.

Hur observed that unlike "the evidence involving Mr. Biden, the allegations set forth in the indictment of Mr. Trump, if proven, would present serious aggravating facts."

"After being given multiple chances to return classified documents and avoid prosecution, Mr. Trump allegedly did the opposite," Hur wrote before comparing it to Biden's case.

"Mr. Biden turned in classified documents to the National Archives and the Department of Justice, consented to the search of multiple locations including his homes, sat for a voluntary interview, and in other ways cooperated with the investigation."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon