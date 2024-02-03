Trump Campaign Spent $20,000 On His Sham Auto Union Rally

We at C&L were on to Trump’s phony-baloney stunt at a nonunion business from the get-go. Ditto for UAW president Shawn Fain. But, as we’ve come to expect from Trump, it was all about making himself look good and not at all about doing anything for others.

Now we know he spent $20,000 of his donors’ money to pretend he was addressing the United Auto Workers.

Trump paid a non union shop in Clinton Township $20,000 to pretend he was addressing the United Auto Workers. https://t.co/pzU7nsTitc pic.twitter.com/VlRIYShccl — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) February 2, 2024

Detroit News coverage of the event in September.https://t.co/q6ow91EqqB pic.twitter.com/V1pVi5JxFG — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) February 3, 2024

Nobody should be surprised. This was similar to the production Trump staged after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. There, he “flew in for a photo op, passed out expired waters from one of his resorts, and had a few pallets of Goya beans from his friend flown in,” MeidasTouch noted.

Trump’s fake UAW rally was designed to one-up President Biden who actually showed up on the picket line of the then-striking workers. It earned him an endorsement from the UAW. I’m not sure what Trump got out of it, other than a few more strokes for his eternally-fragile ego.

In case you needed further proof that Trump cares nothing about American workers, his campaign merch is made in China. Biden’s is made by American union workers.