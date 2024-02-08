Whoops: Fox News 'Migrant,' Attacked On-Air, Is A US Citizen

NYC vigilante group the Guardian Angels tackled a man they claimed was a shoplifting ‘migrant’ live on Fox while Sean Hannity was interviewing their leader Curtis Sliwa. Turns out he was neither a migrant or a shoplifter.

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night was interviewing the founder of a New York City-based vigilante group known for its targeting of migrants when a disturbance suddenly broke out behind the live shot.

As the camera panned around at Times Square, a group of men in red jackets were seen physically engaging with a person, eventually tackling the individual to the ground as he struggled and the group attempted to restrain him.

“Well, in fact our guys have just taken down one of the migrant guys right here on the corner of 42nd and 7th while all this has taken place,” Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels group and a former GOP mayoral nominee, told Hannity. “They’ve taken over!”

As the disturbing altercation played out on national television, Hannity blasted Democrats “for the surge of Joe Biden’s unvetted illegals in New York. And that could be because the so-called border czar is a little distracted right now,” alluding to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Moments later, after the situation had calmed down, Hannity returned to the scene where the shocking altercation had taken place, asking Sliwa for more information on what had just happened.

“What was happening in front of you while you were on the air with us?” Hannity asked.

“He had been shoplifting first,” Sliwa replied. “The Guardian Angels spotted him, stopped him and he resisted. Let’s just say we gave him a little pain compliance. His mother back in Venezuela felt the vibrations. He is sucking concrete.”