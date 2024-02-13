The World's Best News Team Meets Real America

In honor of Jon Steart's first night back at the desk of The Daily Show, they developed a schtick that involved all of the correspondents. Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, Dulce Sloane and Ronny Chieng are all stationed at the same diner in Michigan to get the pulse of the American voters. Meanwhile, Jordan Klepper, who normally takes America's pulse, is back at the studeo to get snippy with Stewart until Stewart confirms that the news crew will each take a week on a rotating basis, probably through the election if not through the rest of the year.

I really enjoyed the repartee between Dulce and Jon as she rips on the older but familiar face coming back to run the big show again instead of knowing when to hang it up. Was she talking about the election or about Stewart's return? Her reply, "I said what I said."

But my absolute favorite part was watching Desi losing character throughout the skit, especially during Ronny Chieng's part.

Overall, I think they are going to have a great year and the whole crew will make the whole silly season more tolerable.

Open thread below...