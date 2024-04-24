Biden Snarks Trump's Scam Bible: 'What The Hell Is In It?'

President Joe Biden Tuesday called out Donald Trump's deal with conservative evangelicals that led to the revocation of federal abortion rights.

At a campaign stop in Tampa, Biden noted that Trump had taken credit for the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights at the federal level.

"He described the Dobbs decision as a miracle," Biden told supporters. "Maybe it's coming from that Bible he's trying to sell. Whoa. I almost wanted to buy one just to see what the hell's in it."

Biden explained why the decision to overturn abortion rights was "no miracle."

"It was a political deal to get rid of Roe," Biden said. "A political deal he made with the evangelical base of the Republican Party to look past his moral and character flaws in exchange for his commitment to appoint justices to the Supreme Court who would overturn Roe."

"Don't think he's making a deal right now with MAGA extremists to ban nationwide abortion in every single state because he's making it."