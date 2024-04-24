Biden Snarks Trump's Scam Bible: 'What The Hell Is In It?'

President Joe Biden Tuesday called out Donald Trump's deal with conservative evangelicals that led to the revocation of federal abortion rights.
By David EdwardsApril 24, 2024

President Joe Biden Tuesday called out Donald Trump's deal with conservative evangelicals that led to the revocation of federal abortion rights.

At a campaign stop in Tampa, Biden noted that Trump had taken credit for the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights at the federal level.

"He described the Dobbs decision as a miracle," Biden told supporters. "Maybe it's coming from that Bible he's trying to sell. Whoa. I almost wanted to buy one just to see what the hell's in it."

Biden explained why the decision to overturn abortion rights was "no miracle."

"It was a political deal to get rid of Roe," Biden said. "A political deal he made with the evangelical base of the Republican Party to look past his moral and character flaws in exchange for his commitment to appoint justices to the Supreme Court who would overturn Roe."

"Don't think he's making a deal right now with MAGA extremists to ban nationwide abortion in every single state because he's making it."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon