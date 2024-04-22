Fox News Yakker: Doesn't Every Businessman Pay Off Hookers?

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt jumped through hurdles trying to defend former President Donald Trump over his hush money payments to numerous women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels. It's mind-boggling that evangelists circled their wagons around this guy, but they did. However, he did come through for them. I'll give him that. Some states want to make abortion illegal (Hello, Arizona), even in cases of rape and incest. Amen to making impregnated 10-year-olds have their rapist's babies, amiright? Ainsley's defense is weak.

"And what about "other people who want to run for President, what if they've done something like this in the past and they could say, oh, well they told me in eighth grade they wanted to run for president, so since they paid off a girl when they were 30 years old then that was election interference, right? Because they knew that somehow in 30 years they were gonna be president trying to contribute to themselves and not report it exactly this whole thing is crazy," she said.

That's a lot of stupid to put in one sentence. First of all, don't pay off adult film actresses when you're in the 8th grade. But I'm not sure that's what she's trying to say. But it begs for a comparison to former President Bill Clinton. I'm sure she was down with that impeachment. I think she's seen Back To The Future too many times.

Maybe if I type slowly, Trumpers will get it.

Trump was running for President and wanted to suppress a story before it got out, so he paid a lawyer, Michael Cohen, to help with that scheme. This wasn't something that happened years later. Donald's Pecker, then-chairman and CEO of American Media Inc., was involved in numerous "catch-and-kill" schemes that were orchestrated on Trump's behalf. Trump did this to -- wait for it -- interfere with the 2016 election.

Donald Trump is a sleazy character, and yes, Ainsley, character still matters with a President. That's how we got here with Joe Biden at the helm.

Ainsley Earhardt on Trump's hush payments to numerous women, including a porn star: "Does this set a precedent for other people who want to run for president? What if they've done something like this in the past and they can say, 'oh, well, they told me in the 8th grade they want… pic.twitter.com/OjfdjAuCjR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2024

Editor's Note [John Amato]: Sure, every businessman pays off hush money to a porn star to cover up an affair while his wife was pregnant as he was running for president. Gotcha. Fox News calls them normal transactions for big business. I'd call them election interference.