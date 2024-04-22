Fox News Yakker: Doesn't Every Businessman Pay Off Hookers?

Welp, you knew Fox and Friends would go there.
By Conover KennardApril 22, 2024

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt jumped through hurdles trying to defend former President Donald Trump over his hush money payments to numerous women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels. It's mind-boggling that evangelists circled their wagons around this guy, but they did. However, he did come through for them. I'll give him that. Some states want to make abortion illegal (Hello, Arizona), even in cases of rape and incest. Amen to making impregnated 10-year-olds have their rapist's babies, amiright? Ainsley's defense is weak.

"And what about "other people who want to run for President, what if they've done something like this in the past and they could say, oh, well they told me in eighth grade they wanted to run for president, so since they paid off a girl when they were 30 years old then that was election interference, right? Because they knew that somehow in 30 years they were gonna be president trying to contribute to themselves and not report it exactly this whole thing is crazy," she said.

That's a lot of stupid to put in one sentence. First of all, don't pay off adult film actresses when you're in the 8th grade. But I'm not sure that's what she's trying to say. But it begs for a comparison to former President Bill Clinton. I'm sure she was down with that impeachment. I think she's seen Back To The Future too many times.

Maybe if I type slowly, Trumpers will get it.

Trump was running for President and wanted to suppress a story before it got out, so he paid a lawyer, Michael Cohen, to help with that scheme. This wasn't something that happened years later. Donald's Pecker, then-chairman and CEO of American Media Inc., was involved in numerous "catch-and-kill" schemes that were orchestrated on Trump's behalf. Trump did this to -- wait for it -- interfere with the 2016 election.

Donald Trump is a sleazy character, and yes, Ainsley, character still matters with a President. That's how we got here with Joe Biden at the helm.

Editor's Note [John Amato]: Sure, every businessman pays off hush money to a porn star to cover up an affair while his wife was pregnant as he was running for president. Gotcha. Fox News calls them normal transactions for big business. I'd call them election interference.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon