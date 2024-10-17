Maddow: Trump Tries To Pay Off Stormy Daniels - Again

Rachel Maddow revealed last night that Donald Trump once again attempted to silence Stormy Daniels before an election – which is kind of stunning, considering he's awaiting sentencing on felony charges related to the last hush money payments
“We have just learned, we have reported out – 20 days before this election – we can report that he is once again trying to pay Stormy Daniels to be quiet,” Maddow said.
“In the midst of this negotiation over paying off the last legal settlement between them, Trump is trying to get another hush money deal with Stormy Daniels ahead of this election. Trump’s lawyer basically offered to take it off the bottom line. They would pretend that Stormy Daniels owed less money to Trump than they actually believed she owed if she also signed an agreement to not talk about Trump.”
Well! He just can't stop himself, can he?