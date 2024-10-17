Maddow: Trump Tries To Pay Off Stormy Daniels - Again

Rachel Maddow revealed last night that Donald Trump once again attempted to silence Stormy Daniels before an election – which is kind of stunning, considering he's awaiting sentencing on felony charges related to the last hush money payments

“We have just learned, we have reported out – 20 days before this election – we can report that he is once again trying to pay Stormy Daniels to be quiet,” Maddow said.

“In the midst of this negotiation over paying off the last legal settlement between them, Trump is trying to get another hush money deal with Stormy Daniels ahead of this election. Trump’s lawyer basically offered to take it off the bottom line. They would pretend that Stormy Daniels owed less money to Trump than they actually believed she owed if she also signed an agreement to not talk about Trump.”

Well! He just can't stop himself, can he?

The depraved degenerate never learns. Here's Rachel Maddow's report about the loathsome piece of shit once again attempting a hush money bribe to Stormy Daniels. Trump is trying to coax Daniels into signing an NDA to stay silent, so he can claim he never had sex w/ the porn star. pic.twitter.com/CRZOc4gya6 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 17, 2024

Stormy Daniels has more guts and spine than almost the whole of the Republican Party. She knows a grifting shitheel and she won't stay quiet about it even when it impairs and conflicts with her direct interest -- this time to the tune of declining a renewed hush money payment of… — David Simon (@AoDespair) October 17, 2024