Lara Trump Claims Republican Poll Watchers Can Grab Legal Ballots

Lara Trump, new co-leader of the RNC, admitted on NewsmaxTV that Republicans have set up poll watchers for the upcoming election to challenge and most likely attack legally cast votes and polling stations.

This election, I think we can all see the most important thing aside from getting out the vote is protecting that vote. We now have the ability at the RNC not just to have poll watchers people standing in polling locations, but people who can physically handle the ballots.

Former disgraced Fox News host Eric Bolling was amused and intrigued.

"So they will be stationed inside polling places. I didn't even know you could do that. Tell us about it."

This is illegal.

Lara said they are training volunteers to interfere.

We train them to actually work in these polling locations and think about how much better off that makes us in terms of transparency.

The 2020 election was free, fair and transparent.

Eric we all know 2020 was not all on the up and up people had a lot of unanswered questions. (LIE) We can never repeat that so in addition to these these poll workers we're going to have lawyers and all the major polling locations across the country.

Here comes a whopper.

They can count how many ballots come in and how many ballots should go out of every single polling location.

She means she will have an army of MAGA traitors stationed in swing states and highly competitive districts to cause trouble.

Now comes the caveat they will use to try and destroy the election if Biden is ahead.

Here's something else we need to make clear. If we catch you cheating and we're looking for you out there to cheat.

We will prosecute you to the full extent of the law. It is not worth it to cheat in a federal election that is a crime my friends, you do not want to commit.

Who cheated, Lara? Nobody. Diminished Don lost by about 7.5 million legal votes.

We need to ensure that people understand the severity of this and they are not even tempted by the other side to do anything nefarious...

The only nefarious action happening here is Lara Trump admitting the RNC is involved in voter intimidation and election interference.