Pull My Finger POTUS

A doll ahead of its time
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 22, 2024

Trump became even more of a laughing stock last week when it was reported that he was falling asleep in court and was emitting noxious fumes, to the point that his attorneys were having difficulties. So naturally, it struck my funny bone when I saw a friend share a short clip of a farting Trump doll. But when I dug a little deeper, I found that they actually came out with these in 2018, six years ago! Man, I need to find out who invented this and get them to pick some lottery numbers for me if they are that prescient.

Open thread below....

