Alex Jones Rants About 'Satanic' Uncooked Cheeseburger

Alex Jones' program is on life support after getting destroyed in a court of law, but his lunacy persists

Check out how he tries to smear Majority Leader Schumer in a bizarre fashion.

Put the Chuckie Schumer ex-post tweet up from a month ago on Father's Day. It's so perfectly said, it's so alien. He says, I've never not lived in a high-rise building. I've never had a backyard. I've never been able to barbecue. Which shows you have no life experience in the real world. But my daughter's wife has a house, so we were able to cook on a grill. And then he's serving up in photos. You can zoom in on them. Raw hamburger meat with cheese on it.

It looks like Schumer just put the burgers on the grill, but to a nutjob and scumbag like Jones, they've already been cooked.

If anything is cooked, it's Info Wars.

No, you zoom in, there's bread cracks. It's just old hamburger. So it's been in the refrigerator for two weeks. Zoom in on the piece of meat. You can see the cracks in it. It's raw hamburger. You can see the grill on low. Zoom in more, the cracks in the meat. Or actually, click on the image itself. There you go. That's raw, gray hamburger meat with a disgusting piece of American cheese that's not melted. That's satanic, by the way. That's an act of Satanism right there. You want to know about blasphemy? A non-cooked piece of meat should be sizzling, brown and juicy, fat dripping off of it. I'm getting hungry. The cheese should be melting perfectly. A few pieces have to drip into the fire first, and then you know it's perfect on your sesame seed bun. And then some lettuce, some onion, some mustard, a little ketchup, maybe a jalapeno. But that is Satanism. Now, how can he run your, this is a big deal. I keep, I mean, if you don't know how to cook a hamburger, folks, that's like not knowing how to wipe your ass.

I think going to the bathroom is more important than cooking a cheeseburger on a grill.

Who knew an uncooked cheeseburger is satanic? Jones hates any person that values democracy, and devalues Christian fascism but this is white-jacket level stupidity.