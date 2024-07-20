Apollo 11 Lands First Men On The Moon

"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
By John AmatoJuly 20, 2024

On July 20, 1969, Commander Neil Armstrong and Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on the moon.

I watched this as a kid at my grandparents house. I fell asleep on the carpet in front of the TV, but got up to see it. I didn't really understand the ramifications it would have but I knew it was pretty incredible.

Outside of JFK, has there ever been another incident that has so many conspiracy theories attached to it? MAGA brains need not comment.

If you watched this please share your thoughts in the comments.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon