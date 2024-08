Arizona Official Who Defended Election Integrity Loses Primary

As Richer tweeted today, It's been a privilege. Thank you. Elections have winners and, sadly, losers. And in this one, it looks like I'm going to end up on the losing side of the column. But that's the name of the game. Accept it. Move on. Congratulations to @azjustinheap on winning the primary."

PHOENIX — Stephen Richer, who’s been a fierce defender of the integrity of Maricopa County elections since he was elected as county recorder in 2020, has lost a Republican primary to keep that role, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Maricopa County includes Phoenix and is Arizona's population center. The recorder helps run county elections.

According to the AP, Richer was defeated by GOP challenger Justin Heap, a state representative backed by the far-right Freedom Caucus and other conservative groups. With 81% of estimated votes in, as of 5 a.m. ET, Heap had 42% of the vote, while Richer had 36%. Another challenger had 22%.

Richer’s defeat is a loss for those who’ve spent the past four years defending Maricopa County election administrators against baseless claims.

Richer, as well as the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, has been on the frontlines of efforts to fight back with accurate information about the voting experience, how votes are counted and when results are released.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer demonstrates signature verification for early voting ballots to a tour group of Republican women on June 3 in Phoenix. Richer himself faces primary challengers this month.

For his defense of elections, Richer has drawn the ire of fellow Republicans, including one state party official who recently called for his lynching in a newly discovered video. And in 2022, federal prosecutors charged a Missouri man for allegedly threatening to kill Richer after he criticized fellow Republicans who conducted a deeply flawed review of Maricopa County’s 2020 presidential election. There were “plenty more where that came from,” Richer said at the time.

“It takes a strong stomach to work in this field,” Richer recently told NPR.