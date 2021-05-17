Politics
Arizona Election Official Calls Trump 'Unhinged'

Stephen Richer, the Republican Maricopa County Recorder, called Trump and his latest lie "unhinged." A State Senator said the audit was embarrassing and ridiculous.
By Chris capper Li...
Image from: https://www.richerforrecorder.com/

During the midst of the third audit of Arizona's 2020 election, The-Former-Guy-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named released a statement telling a not as big lie to support the Big Lie, that read in part:

The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED!

This is illegal and the Arizona State Senate, who is leading the Forensic Audit, is up in arms.

Republican Stephen Richer, the newly elected Republican Maricopa Country Recorder, rightfully took umbrage at this outrageous statement and issued a rebuttal in the form of a tweet:

It should be noted that Richer is the second Republican to cast shade on the whole thing. Cindy McCain had previously called the whole sordid affair as "ludicrous."

But wait! There's more. There's always more.

Republican Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer, who voted for the audit, is now calling it ridiculous and embarrassing:

Paul Boyer, an Arizona state senator who initially voted in favor of the audit, has since called it "ridiculous."

Boyer, a Republican who represents a Phoenix suburb, told The New York Times last week that he regretted supporting the recount after seeing for himself how it was being conducted.

"It makes us look like idiots," Boyer said. "Looking back, I didn't think it would be this ridiculous. It's embarrassing to be a state senator at this point."

Part of me is getting really sick of these MAGAt Republicans across the country swallowing the former guy's crap hook, line and sinker. Yet another part of me keeps telling myself is that the 2022 elections are not that far off and all of this isn't going to play well for a lot of Republicans that want to be elected or reelected. It sure would be sweet to see a lot of red and purple state turn a bright blue, propelled by the Republicans' own stupidity.

