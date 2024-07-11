The Heritage Foundation Cat Is Out Of The Cellophane Bag

Despite Felon Trump's denial that he has ever heard of the Heritage Foundation or of Project 2025, the evidence is clear as the giant banner hung up by the Heritage Foundation welcoming convention goers to the Trumplican National Convention:

Spotted at the RNC in Milwaukee: The Heritage Foundation, the organization behind Trump’s Project 2025, is welcoming attendees to Trump’s Republican Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. #TrumpIsProject2025 pic.twitter.com/mWp2KLUENP — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) July 9, 2024

In fact, Heritage Foundation has their name plastered all over:

As former President Donald Trump distances himself from a conservative group’s blueprint for a future Republican governing agenda, he will have at least one unavoidable connection to it: the Republican National Convention. The Heritage Foundation, the D.C.-based think tank that produced Project 2025 — a series of policy plans to overhaul the federal government — is among the sponsors of the convention in Milwaukee next week. The group is touted on the RNC host committee’s website as a convention partner. And Heritage plans to hold a day-long “policy fest” in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, the opening day of a convention in which Trump will officially receive the Republican nomination for president.

In a move that would be laughable if it were not so much an insult to our intelligence, Project 2025 is also trying to claim plausible deniability, even though Felon Trump's Agenda 47 is almost verbatim and written by many of the same people:

Project 2025 responded to Trump’s comments by saying the project “does not speak for any candidate or campaign.” “But it is ultimately up to that president, who we believe will be President Trump, to decide which recommendations to implement,” a spokesperson for Project 2025 said. Still, Heritage’s presence at the Republican nominating convention is yet another sign of the think tank’s influence. In addition to the day-long policy discussion Monday, billed as “Fighting for America’s Future,” the group plans to host a social event at a bar near Fiserv Forum Wednesday evening, according to the convention’s event calendar.

Well, isn't that special?

The report also mentions, almost as a side note, that the Heritage Foundation gets a healthy donation from the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation. As a reminder, the Bradley Foundation is an extremely deep pockets dark money special interest that has funded many of the things included in Project 2025 and Agenda 47, including attacking civil servants, voter suppression, blatant racism, centralizing power in the hands of a few or even one person, and so on. Per SourceWatch, the Heritage Foundation gets hundreds of thousands of dollars every year from the Bradley Foundation, including their start-up money in 1973.