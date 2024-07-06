C&L's Late Nite Music Club: The Pretenders 'Brass In Pocket'

The Pretenders formed in 1978 in England, led by American-born Chrissie Hynde's voice and songwriting abilities.

Unfortunately, drug abuse took the lives of founding members bass player Pete Farndon and guitarist James Honeyman-Scott in the early 80's.

UCR writes, "Hynde and drummer Martin Chambers were left with little choice but to push forward with the Pretenders, recruiting guitarist Billy Bremner and bassist Tony Butler to step in for at least the interim. Shortly after that, guitarist Robbie McIntosh and bassist Malcolm Foster entered the picture, effectively creating the more permanent lineup..."

My friends have a great tribute band called "The Contenders."

Open thread away.