Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Elderbrook performs, The End. They say the world will end with a whimper and not a bang, and so yeah, we're looking at JD Vance today —who wrote a best-selling (BS?) memoir— and a couple of other memoirs. What a way to commemorate Banned Book Week!

No More Mister Nice Blog notes that our liberal media is measuring the White House Drapes for JD Vance —again!

Jill Filipovic asks if JD Vance is the future of the right?

North Carolina Newsline reports that more women are seeking sterilization post Dobbs. No word on cat adoptions, tho.

Queerty says it is very on-brand that Melania demanded $250,000 & a signed NDA for an interview to promote her new memoir.

Bonus Track: Every Goddamn Day reviews the autobiography of Joseph Epstein, Never Say You've Had a Lucky Life, Especially If You've Had a Lucky Life. That's gonna leave a mark.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).