David Sacks Bombs When He Blames Biden For War In Ukraine

"Then he provoked the Russians to invade Ukraine with talks of NATO expansion," wasn't the crowd-pleaser at the RNC the tech billionaire thought it'd be.
By Ed ScarceJuly 17, 2024

One would think repeating Russian propaganda straight up would go over at MAGA Fest 2024, otherwise known as the Republican National Convention. But it seems even Republicans draw the line on blaming the United States for instigating Vladimir Putin's war of choice in Ukraine.

The thin-skinned billionaire and Putin puppet wasn't happy with the negative reviews, tweeting back in response: "No one booed, in fact some people clapped, but keep deluding yourself about how unpopular your cause has become among Republican voters."

Source: Mediaite

Entrepreneur David Sacks spoke about Ukraine and Russia and potential World War III in his Monday Republican National Convention speech, but social media was flooded with reactions roasting the awkward six and a half minutes.

The vocal Donald Trump supporter and tech entrepreneur took to the stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday with a primetime slot and accused President Joe Biden of provoking Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with “talk of NATO expansion.” The moment was one of several where Sacks appeared to stop for a few moments for an applause break that did not come.

"Some people clapped" is the most unintentional self-own since Jeb Bush.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon