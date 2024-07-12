DNC Chair Gives Master Class On Responding To Concerns Over Biden's Age

Some of DNC Chair Jaime Harrison's Democratic colleagues in Congress could take a few pointers from him on how to respond to the constant concern trolling over Biden's age from the press. Following Biden's press conference at the end of the NATO summit, in which Biden did well overall but still made a few gaffes, Harrison was asked to respond to how he thought it went.

HARRISON: Listen, I think he was clear, I think he was strong, and really Chris, he put on a master class in terms of complex international foreign policy tonight. The contrast is so clear. You could give Donald Trump a blank map and say fill it in and he would fail, horribly. He wouldn't have any clue where any of the countries were. And Joe Biden demonstrated the intricate knowledge on every single one of these countries, and the histories, and the relationships, and this is what I have been talking about all day for the past few weeks. This guy has been the most transformational, most consequential president that we've seen, that I've seen in my lifetime. when you think about what he has been able to do, what he has been able to accomplish, there really is no comparison. And he sort of hinted at it, maybe, maybe, LBJ and FDR, and he has brought us back to, on the world stage, where the world leaders look to him for his guidance and leadership and wisdom and his knowledge. And so, Democrats, we've got to stop the hand ringing. We've got to sop the woe is me and his understand our guy is much better, leagues better than the other side. And he has delivered in the past and he will deliver again. Let's focus our energy, going after Donald Trump and Project 2025, because of what threats that they make to the American people.

Hayes responded by saying he agreed with Harrison's points about Biden's accomplishments, but asked about concerns over whether he'd be able to complete a second term.

HARRISON: But, Chris this is the thing. Why do you vote for a president? Do you vote for a president because of their age? Do you vote for a president because of how they perform in a debate? Or do you vote for a president because of the stuff that they can get done and how they can transform the lives of the American people? That is why we vote for a president. I don't care how old the president is, if you can deliver for me and my family and my community. And Joe Biden has done that. There man has transformed the lives of the American people. There are people today in this country that are paying less for prescription drugs than they did before. There are people in this country now, today, who don't have the burden of the student loans they had before. There are people in this country, today, who are not going to be drinking out of water pipes that are laced with lead because of the work of Joe Biden. And we see the contrast on the other side. You know, tomorrow is not promised to any of us. I don't care how old you are. And at the end of the day it is about, and and we have a great team, because, guess what? The Constitution provides that if the president can't perform their duties you got a vice president, and we got a good vice president in Kamala Harris, who's been out there fighting day in and day out. They are a team. They've been working together. And so that's the focus. Focus on the mission ahead which is, Donald Trump is a threat to our fundamental freedoms. He has already ripped away the freedom of women to control their own bodies. That is what our focus has to be on, not if Joe Biden stumbles over things or has a stutter. I mean, hell, I, sometimes I can't even remember my kid's names because I'm so tired, right? So, we got to stop the nitpicking and focus on the work ahead. This guy has done it, and done it in the past.

Hayes again pressed him about the age issue and the fact that the job of the presidency can take its toll on people, and Harrison pushed back again, discussing what we don't know about Biden, compared to what we do know about Trump, on top of the need to respect the will of the Democratic primary voters.

HARRISON: Chris, Donald Trump is literally talking about calling Chris Christie a fat pig, right? He is talking about sharks and electrocution of sharks. Let's be serious, Joe Biden just laid out a complex view of the entire world and we are putting ourselves in these mental gymnastics to talk about how will his age be in two years? We know what we have in contrast with Donald Trump. 14 million people went to the polls, went to primaries across this state and voted for Joe Biden. And I have so much appreciation for members of congress and all of the likes but you know what, the most important people in this country are the voters in this country and 14 million folks went and voted for Joe Biden and he has over 90 percent of the delegates. He is going to be our nominee. Let's get together behind our nominee. Where the contrast is, the other side has a guy who was twice impeached, led an insurrection, was found liable of sexually assaulting a woman, convicted 34 times in terms of a felon, bankrupt six times as a businessman. But yet we are saying well Joe Biden stumbled on saying names. Folks, let's focus on the fundamentals in this race and the American people and their freedoms. That's what this race is about.

More of this please from any of them defending the president from the media feeding frenzy.