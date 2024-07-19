Fetterman & Kinzinger Roast JD Vance

Welcome to the party, JD Vance, you women-hating garden gnome. We can't wait to talk about how much you suck
By Cliff SchecterJuly 19, 2024

Welcome to the party, JD Vance, you women-hating garden gnome. Sure, your'e a guy who stated publicly and often how you despised Trump from 2015-2019. Back then, even though you were a socially-awkward, dishonest-for-drama (he's from Middletown, OH, 2+ hours from Appalachia, where his book claimed he was from) little tool, you at least loudly rejected Trump and Nazism (redundant).

But, hey, it's a material world and you're a material girl. Or guy. Who wears a bit too much eyeshade on tv. Not that I care, but you claim to to be horrified by such things now. JD has many horrible positions, but key among them is "I don't care about Ukraine," which he infamously burped up. Well, John Fetterman and Adam Kinzinger have some thoughts on these matters, as they both lay waste to the trollish little pecker-head. So watch the video and enjoy JD's Putin propaganda taken apart!

And if you like the video, Subscribe to my Youtube channel Cliff's Edge, where we produce these kinds of videos every day!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon