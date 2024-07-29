Jimmy Hoffa, Where For Art Thou?

The union man disappeared on July 30th, 1975 in the Motor City
By John AmatoJuly 29, 2024

There's been almost as much written about Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance as there is is over the JFK shooting.

On July 30, 1975, Hoffa went to a restaurant in suburban Detroit for what is thought to have been a meeting with Teamster officials. He was never seen again and was legally declared “presumed dead” in 1982.

Mind you, JFK dwarfs all conspiracies, but we do know that the mob could have been implicated in both.

Jack Nicholson portrayed the Teamster man in the 1992 film.

Was Hoffa's body found buried next to a Milwaukee baseball stadium by a search dog called Moxy? The Cold Case Breakers believes so.

The piece of evidence upon which they've built this theory is a playing card left by Sgt. Harold Walthers for his niece. According to the group's research, Walthers had been indicted for jewelry robbery and became an associate of Chicago mafia don Joey Aiuppa. In 1996, a year before he died, Walthers showed the ace of spades to his niece, Michelle, a county deputy, and indicated that "if something happens to me, you'll know what to do."

Open thread below...
On the card is written Hoffa's name, as well as Aiuppa's, and "3rd Base Milwaukee Ball Park 9-16-95."

