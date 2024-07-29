Jimmy Hoffa, Where For Art Thou?

There's been almost as much written about Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance as there is is over the JFK shooting.

On July 30, 1975, Hoffa went to a restaurant in suburban Detroit for what is thought to have been a meeting with Teamster officials. He was never seen again and was legally declared “presumed dead” in 1982.

Mind you, JFK dwarfs all conspiracies, but we do know that the mob could have been implicated in both.

Jack Nicholson portrayed the Teamster man in the 1992 film.

Was Hoffa's body found buried next to a Milwaukee baseball stadium by a search dog called Moxy? The Cold Case Breakers believes so.