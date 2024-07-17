Marsha Blackburn Blames 'DEI Requirements' For Small Businesses Going Bankrupt

Here we go again with the racist attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion during the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Here's TN GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn with the racist dog whistles while promising to make the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy permanent during her speech this Monday.

BLACKBURN: Under Biden and Harris, people are also crushed by more regulations than at any time since Jimmy Carter. Their regulations aren't just burdensome. Often, they include racist DEI requirements. Many small businesses are going bankrupt. Some are throwing up their hands in disgust. Our party's platform pledges seven times to cut regulations that are killing jobs and costing you thousands of dollars. Now you know who will slash that red tape and return this country to economic greatness? Donald Trump!

A reminder about Blackburn from The Tennessee Holler:

With the stock market at record highs, our own senator @MarshaBlackburn is up there in Milwaukee claiming “DEI requirements are making companies go bankrupt” 🧐🤷🏼‍♀️



(Reminder: she hasn’t had a town hall in 7.5 years) pic.twitter.com/uVwbP1rNhH — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 16, 2024

And some responses to Blackburn's nonsense as well:

She doesn’t even know what DEI requirements are, bigoted box of hair — Mike Pence's Other Mother 🟧🟦🟪 (@cooltxchick) July 16, 2024

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.): Biden's policies are "destroying small businesses."



Small business applications, new startups under Biden: pic.twitter.com/R1tM2hU5Qy — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) July 16, 2024

All the republican Tennessee legislators are spewing the DEI rhetoric. It is their racist rallying cry for their constituents, no one should wonder why their friends are coming to town. pic.twitter.com/L2QeFNqF9G — Donna 💙💙 (@donnagv7) July 16, 2024

Tennessee has one of the best economies we’ve had in my adult life. She has done NOTHING to make it this way. As a matter of fact, her votes have hurt Tennesseans. — Classic Movies 🎞 📽 & 🎾 (@ClassicMP) July 16, 2024

Marsha Blackburn always looks as if she just took her white hood off to make sure you can hear her racism clearly. — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) July 16, 2024

Spent some of the infrastructure $$$ on hairspray. pic.twitter.com/wxOvMDml5Q — Dave McMahan (@deadhedave) July 16, 2024