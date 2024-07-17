Marsha Blackburn Blames 'DEI Requirements' For Small Businesses Going Bankrupt

Here we go again with the racist attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion during the 2024 Republican National Convention.
By HeatherJuly 17, 2024

Here we go again with the racist attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion during the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Here's TN GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn with the racist dog whistles while promising to make the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy permanent during her speech this Monday.

BLACKBURN: Under Biden and Harris, people are also crushed by more regulations than at any time since Jimmy Carter. Their regulations aren't just burdensome. Often, they include racist DEI requirements. Many small businesses are going bankrupt. Some are throwing up their hands in disgust.

Our party's platform pledges seven times to cut regulations that are killing jobs and costing you thousands of dollars. Now you know who will slash that red tape and return this country to economic greatness? Donald Trump!

A reminder about Blackburn from The Tennessee Holler:

And some responses to Blackburn's nonsense as well:

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon