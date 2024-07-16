More Than Half Of States Have High To Very High Covid Levels

The prevalence of COVID is especially high in the West, where test positivity in the region comprising Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada stood at 15.6%.
By Susie MadrakJuly 16, 2024

COVID-19 cases are growing in 45 states and territories, and more than half of the states have virus levels that are "very high" or "high" as a summertime wave expands, according to the CDC. Via Axios:

The prevalence of COVID is especially high in the West, where test positivity in the region comprising Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada stood at 15.6% and viral activity in wastewater has been rising over the past month, according to the agency.

More than 70% of infections come from KP variants that are descendants of the highly contagious JN.1 strain, which surged over the winter, and are among the so-called FLiRT variants.

While hospitalizations remain low, the summertime surge poses a risk to the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.
As people get more out-of-date with vaccination and the virus mutates, the risk of a severe wave becomes greater.

The latest COVID vaccines target an Omicron subvariant that played itself out last year but still offer some protection against the prevailing variants.

Discussion

