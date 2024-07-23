Sepak Takraw Is An Insane Game

I feel hurt just watching this.

Sepak Takraw Rules

Sepak Takraw is a volleyball-like game that originated in Southeast Asia. With a literal translation of ‘Kick Ball’, 3 players compete against their opposition on a volleyball style court with a net across the middle.

Unlike volleyball, in Sepak Takraw, players are not allowed to use their hands to play the ball and are required to use their feet, head, knees and chest to touch the ball. Popular across Southeast Asia, it is particularly popular in Malaysia where it is locally known as 'Sepak Raga' and Thailand where it is called 'Takraw'.