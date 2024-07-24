Dummy Steve Hilton Claims Trump Is The 'Change' Candidate

Fox News' Steve Hilton claimed that a regurgitated twice impeached convicted felon is the true change candidate over a progressive Black woman Vice president.

Fox News played some of Kamala Harris' speech earlier today, but broke away to let bring on this segment attack dog, Hilton.

Co-host John Roberts looking like he just used Trump's make-up artist began the Q&A.

ROBERTS: Milton, what do you make of what you heard so far, Steve?

HILTON: So John, I was making some notes there about what she was saying.

And I have to tell you what I wrote down here, blah, blah, blah.

That's what I wrote down.

(Fox News cut away from the speech so their viewers didn't hear it completely)

HILTON: I mean, the media, you watch the other media, they are completely behind the Harris campaign as it now is. And that's going to continue right through election day. And the central question, though, is this.

We know from the polling, and we all see it in our lives and all the evidence, people want change in this country.

This is a change election. People want to see change.

And the question is, will they now see Kamala Harris as being the change, because she's different from Joe Biden, or will the Trump campaign successfully be able to show that, actually, she's not change at all.

She's more of the same.

If you really want change, you have to vote for Trump.

That's gonna be the central argument in this election.