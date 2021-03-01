'My Overthrow-The-Government Lovefest Was Biggest,' Brags Donald

Trump lied on television yesterday.

Unsatisfied by the attention given to him by CPAC, the former guy phoned into Fox News and lied to Steve Hilton that he "didn't know" about the sacking of the US Capitol until "much later: when he turned on the TV.

Host Steve Hilton asked if the reports were correct and he enjoyed watching the insurrection because "you felt it was your people fighting for you."

Trump dismissed the reports and said he made "many moves" before the rally took place.

Trump claimed he talked to the DOD days before the rally. Then he got distracted and actually started bragging about crowd size.

Crowd size, his obsession from his 2017 inauguration that wasted his administration's "honeymoon" period.

Sunday night he wanted to brag about how many people attended his love fest of a rally on January 6.

"That rally was massive," Trump said.

Can you imagine bragging about the size of a seditious rally of rioters? Why is he so concerned with size all the time?

Trump then attacked the press for under-reporting the crowd numbers.

"The press doesn't like to talk about but the real number was much, much bigger in terms of people at the location."

Trump continued, "It was tremendous numbers of people. He caught himself and said, "not the Capitol, but the rally itself."

"And it was a love fest. It was a beautiful thing."

How sick is this?

"Hundreds of thousands of people and more than that," he bragged lovingly at himself and his traitorous followers.

Trump then claimed that said we needed "10,000 of the National Guard ready."

Why would Trump want 10,000 National Guard at the ready if he knew the attendees of the "Save America Rally" were peaceful Trump supporters?

"They took that number and gave it to the people at the Capitol which is controlled by Pelosi, and I heard they rejected it because they didn’t think it would look good. So, you know, that was a big mistake.”

Nobody believes Trump, obviously, especially since Rep. Kevin McCarthy's phone call became public and was verified.

In an expletive-laced phone call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy while the US Capitol was under attack, then-President Donald Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did. "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are," Trump said, according to lawmakers who were briefed on the call afterward by McCarthy.

Those people injured and even killed at the insurrection mean nothing to Trump, only the size of his rally matters.

And he and his acolytes like Jim Jordan try to blame Speaker Pelosi for their crimes.

As the Washington Post reports: Rep. Jim Jordan’s false claim that Pelosi denied a request for National Guard troops

Jordan got Four Pinocchios for this tweet.

Capitol Police requested National Guard help prior to January 6th.



That request was denied by Speaker Pelosi and her Sergeant at Arms.



During the attack, Capitol Police made the request again.



It took over an hour to get approval from Pelosi’s team! https://t.co/ctOWZ4PExw — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 15, 2021