Trump Explodes After Hate-Watching President Biden's Interview

President Joe Biden sat for an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Friday night, and the host regurgitated the same questions, which had already been answered, until, I think, we were all mentally exhausted with the interview. The Beltway media is only interested in clicks over democracy.

NPR was on point with this:

This whole episode shows the stark difference between the Democratic and Republican parties That Democrats have raised as many questions as they have about Biden’s viability shows a huge difference between the major parties. One party, the GOP, doesn’t seem to care if two dozen women have accused their nominee of sexual assault, don’t care if he ran a fraudulent foundation and a sham “university,” don’t care if he paid off a porn star, don’t care if he lies repeatedly, and don’t care if he was impeached twice or was convicted on almost three dozen felony counts. The Democratic Party, on the other hand, is concerned about… Biden’s age, not his character or priorities for the country.

Biden did well in the interview, and the felon was hate-watching it, so he unleashed a post on Truth Social to weigh in on the few naysaying Democrats, who, I'm noticing, appear to be in swing states.

Crooked Joe Biden should ignore his many critics and move forward, with alacrity and strength, with his powerful and far reaching campaign. He should be sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in The Debate, in selling his policies of Open Borders (where millions of people, including record numbers of Terrorists, are allowed to enter our Country, from prisons and mental institutions, totally unchecked and unvetted!), to Ending Social Security, Men playing in Women’s sports, High Taxes, High Interest Rates, encouraging a Woke Military, Uncontrollable Inflation, Record Setting Crime, Only Electric Vehicles, Subservience to China and other Countries, Endless Wars, putting America Last, losing our Dollar Based Standard, and so much more. Yes, Sleepy Joe should continue his campaign of American Destruction and, MAKE CHINA GREAT AGAIN!

Everything the felon said was a lie. All of it. Border crossings are down. There is no evidence of countries sending their prisoners here (he's made this claim numerous times). Inflation is down. Crime is down across the United States. And damn, I wish I could get an EV. Sounds great! And the felon should be asked if there is another debate about how his wifebot secured an "Einstein visa," which is reserved for people of "extraordinary ability." And her parents secured citizenship through chain migration. Everything about Trump is fake.

And "Sleepy Joe," as Trump put it, is also a maniacal villain? Sure thing, buddy.