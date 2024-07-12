Dark Brandon Made An Appearance During Biden's Press Conference

President Joe Biden displayed his foreign policy knowledge during his nearly hourlong press conference at the end of the NATO summit. Trump's command of foreign policy, in contrast, is simply the ex-President uttering 'America First' while sucking up to dictators because they massaged his massive ego. The felon had four years to take care of our country's gun violence issue, a thing that isn't a problem in any other developed country except here. What t did Trump do? The former thing kissed the NRA's ass, a very corrupt organization that puts easy access to firearms over children's lives.

"Control guns, not girls," the President said. "I mean, the idea, we're sitting around, and that's where Kamala's so good as well."

"We're sitting around," he continued, raising his voice and letting his inner Dark Brandon out. "More children are killed by a bullet than any other cause of death. The United States of America. What the hell are we doing What are we doing?"

"We got a candidate saying, promise the NRA, don't worry, I'm not going to do anything," he said. "I'm not going to do anything."

"You got a Supreme Court that is what you might call the most conservative court in American history," he added. "This is is ridiculous. There's so much we can do still, and I'm determined to get it done. It's about freedom."

Biden took questions from eleven reporters, and yes, there were a couple of blunders, but the President has been a gaffe machine for his entire political career, just as I have always been accident-prone (I can fall upstairs better than you!). He's human. He accidentally called Harris "Vice President Trump", but he hit back at his predecessor after the twice-impeached felonious ex-President mocked him about it.

By the way: Yes, I know the difference.



One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon. pic.twitter.com/65kYp6m90Z — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2024

Yeah, he gaffed, but he's not behind Project 2025, and he didn't have pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on speed dial. Biden also has an extremely impressive resume from his nearly 4 years in office. Trump only has lies about what he claims he's achieved - but we know his record.