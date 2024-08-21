Ben Carson Claims Trump's Immorality Is Just 'Bad Bedside Manner'

MAGAts are pulling out every anemic apology for Trump they can.
By John AmatoAugust 21, 2024

A slow-speaking Ben Carson trying to cover up Trump's criminality and immorality made a weirdo analogy about him being a surgeon with just a bad bedside manner trying to convince evangelicals that don't like him to vote.

Carson, a Trump stooge from way back, must be responding to the recent Evangelicals for Harris push.

You know, he says certain things that they don't like.

And therefore, they won't vote for Kamala, but they won't vote for him either.

They'll just sit at home.

That's a huge mistake.

You know, it's sort of like if you have a severe illness that could be cured by surgery, would you rather have the surgeon who has poor bedside manner but saves everybody or the one with wonderful words who kills everybody?

You know, at some point you have to be able to use that tremendous brain that God gave you and recognize that all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.

That's why we need a Savior.

But we also need to be thinking about what works for our people, what works for our children,

Trump's handling of COVID resulted in thousands of more Americans dying in the pandemic. Over a million.

A bad bedside manner is the way a doctor (surgeon) can annoy you, doesn't listen to you, or gets prickly when you ask questions and doesn't answer them. I know this firsthand after dealing with a surgeon like that who operated on my knee.

Losing 83 million dollars in a civil sexual abuse case, being convicted of 34 felonies for paying off a porn star then trying to cover it up is not bad bedside manner.

It's criminal and immoral behavior.

