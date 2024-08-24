C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Foo Fighters 'Everlong'

First, I love Grohl as a musician. If you're up on the news you understand why this band came into my mind for tonight's club.

Who would have thunk it that Nirvana's drummer would form this band, play guitar and sing.

IMDB has a nice mini-bio on the band.

Foo Fighters is an American rock band, formed in Seattle, Washington in 1994. It was founded by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl as a one-man project following the dissolution of Nirvana after the death of Kurt Cobain. The group got its name from the UFOs and various aerial phenomena that were reported by Allied aircraft pilots in World War II, which were known collectively as "foo fighters".

Open thread evermore.