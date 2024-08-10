C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Ozzie Osbourne

I was fortunate enough to meet Ozzy Osbourne back in 2003, when I recorded all the saxophone parts on music demos of The Sharon Osborne Show.

After Mark Hudson got the gig, he rerecorded all the music cues with LA session players, but kept my sax solo in which played during the end credits. I couldn't find it on Youtube, just the opening theme.)

Ozzy was in the studio as I recorded my part and he made me laugh constantly.

His only line was to scream Shaaron in the middle in the middle of the song.

What's your favorite Ozzy, song, album, TV thing, or bat recipe?