C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Ozzie Osbourne

A true rock legend.
By John AmatoAugust 10, 2024

I was fortunate enough to meet Ozzy Osbourne back in 2003, when I recorded all the saxophone parts on music demos of The Sharon Osborne Show.

After Mark Hudson got the gig, he rerecorded all the music cues with LA session players, but kept my sax solo in which played during the end credits. I couldn't find it on Youtube, just the opening theme.)

Ozzy was in the studio as I recorded my part and he made me laugh constantly.

His only line was to scream Shaaron in the middle in the middle of the song.

What's your favorite Ozzy, song, album, TV thing, or bat recipe?

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon