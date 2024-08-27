Disarray! Colorado Republicans Vote To Oust Party Leadership

Imagine that, putting extremists in positions of authority over your state party not ending well. Who'd a thunk it?

The same scenario played out in Michigan with the ouster of Kristina Karamo. That took months to resolve and doesn't seem to be quite over, as she was recently escorted out of their party convention by police.

Source: 9News, Denver

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Members of Colorado's Republican Party voted to remove the party's top leadership from office Saturday.

Dave Williams, Vice Chair Hope Scheppelman, and Secretary Anna Ferguson were voted out as leaders of the Colorado GOP Saturday, but those party leaders have already said they considered Saturday’s meeting and vote fake.

Party members also voted on who will now lead the state party, electing Eli Bremer as the new chairman.

“To those who say don’t change the rider in the middle of a race, that’s a valid argument, unless of course the rider is trying to kill the horse,” said El Paso County Republican Vice Chairman Todd Watkins.

Watkins has been trying to oust Williams for months.

“We have zero confidence in the ability of the current leadership,” Watkins said. “The only reason for a political party to exist, the only reason to have a political party is to get your people into policy-making positions. The current leadership of this party is not going to get anybody in any position, and they’ve really taken no effort to do that. In fact, they spent money to attack their own during the primaries. I can’t fathom that.”

Colorado Republicans began calling for Williams' removal in June after he signed a mass email sent by the state party attacking Pride Month, referring to the LGBTQ community as "godless groomers," Colorado Politics reported. Criticism increased after the state Republican Party posted a call on social media to "Burn all the #pride flags this June."