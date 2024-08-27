Cops Escort Ousted Chairwoman Out Of Michigan GOP Convention

Election-denying whackjob Kristina Karamo, who was recently ousted from her position as Michigan Party Chairwoman after being overwhelmingly defeated in her bid to become Michigan Secretary of State, was escorted out of the state GOP's convention by the police.

Via The Detroit News:

At about noon, another individual, whom The Detroit News couldn't immediately identify, was taken out of the arena by a group of police with his arms bound behind his back, after security said he was yelling at people around him in the crowd. As for Karamo, she showed up on the convention floor at about 11 a.m., but the party said she wasn't a registered delegate from her home county of Oakland. She was surrounded by her supporters with security officials attempting to talk to her. Eventually, two police officers with badges walked Karamo off the floor — amid shoving between a security guard and one of the people with Karamo. Police later walked her through the lobby, as she took questions from reporters, and out of the arena.

She didn't play by the rules and was not properly credentialed to be there. The GOP is finding out that voting in extremists will only get them chaos and disorder.

Meanwhile, Colorado's Republican Party members voted to remove the party's top leadership from office Saturday. Calling the LGBTQ community "godless groomers" in an email wasn't the flex he thought it would be.

Karamo has claimed that Beyoncé was secretly recruiting Black Americans to Paganism through her album, that "demonic possession is real" and transferred via "intimate relationships." She said that acceptance of gay and transgender Americans will lead to the acceptance of pedophilia.

I'm starting to see a pattern here.

Former @MIGOP Chair Kristina Karamo is removed by security from the floor of the State Convention today. The speculation is that she was not properly credentialed to be in the delegate area. pic.twitter.com/rDrect0t74 — Left of Center MI (@leftofcentermi) August 24, 2024

Things getting a little physical as former Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo is escorted out of the Michigan Republican Party convention: pic.twitter.com/q3LZ0tONaQ — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) August 24, 2024

Like Trump, election deniers will not leave quietly when they're voted out of office, and the GOP thinks the leopards won't eat their face.