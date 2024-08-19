Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger To Speak At DNC

He was one of two Republicans who served on the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.
By Susie MadrakAugust 19, 2024

Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans who served on the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, will speak at the Democratic National Convention this week, three sources familiar with the planning say. Via CNN:

Kinzinger is slated to speak on Thursday night, the sources said, the same evening Vice President Kamala Harris will address convention delegates.

Kinzinger, who is now a CNN political commentator, was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment for “incitement of an insurrection” in relation to Trump’s role during the attack on the US Capitol.

Kinzinger has endorsed Harris, whose campaign has launched a “Republicans for Harris” effort in an attempt to appeal to GOP voters who are turned off by Trump.

I wouldn't be surprised to see Liz Cheney in there somewhere, but the speakers list hasn't been finalized yet.

