Rep. Kinzinger Received Death Threats To His 5-Month-Old Baby

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on ABC News on Sunday that politically motivated violence from Republicans is coming.

He described death threats mailed to his house from apparent MAGA supporters.

Host George Stephanopoulos refused to show on air the threatening letter that Kinzinger and his family received, but asked the Illinois Congressman to discuss.

Stephanopoulos said, "We can't put it on the screen, it's too ugly for that, too dangerous for that. How worried are you about your personal safety?"

Kinzinger said he's not worried about himself, but now he has a family.

"We got it a couple of days ago and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child. We’ve never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area," he said.

He continued, "There are people that -- there's violence in the future, I’m going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently."

Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors?



https://t.co/YimZJcFp4W pic.twitter.com/BBgZ6Teur3 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022

The MAGA cult revels in the BIG LIE. They have no use for the truth. And let's face it. The January 6 insurrection isn't a one-off event. It appears to be the way forward for the Trump cultists, and they will turn to violence in the future.

As Conover explains, "Texas Republicans just approved measures declaring that President Joe Biden "was not legitimately elected" and rebuking Sen. John Cornyn for taking part in bipartisan gun talks."

It's not a matter of if, but when.