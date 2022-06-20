Rep. Kinzinger Received Death Threats To His 5-Month-Old Baby

The Republican Congressman told ABC News that the Republican Party has failed to tell the truth to their voters and violence is in the future.
By John AmatoJune 20, 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on ABC News on Sunday that politically motivated violence from Republicans is coming.

He described death threats mailed to his house from apparent MAGA supporters.

Host George Stephanopoulos refused to show on air the threatening letter that Kinzinger and his family received, but asked the Illinois Congressman to discuss.

Stephanopoulos said, "We can't put it on the screen, it's too ugly for that, too dangerous for that. How worried are you about your personal safety?"

Kinzinger said he's not worried about himself, but now he has a family.

"We got it a couple of days ago and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child. We’ve never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area," he said.

He continued, "There are people that -- there's violence in the future, I’m going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently."

The MAGA cult revels in the BIG LIE. They have no use for the truth. And let's face it. The January 6 insurrection isn't a one-off event. It appears to be the way forward for the Trump cultists, and they will turn to violence in the future.

As Conover explains, "Texas Republicans just approved measures declaring that President Joe Biden "was not legitimately elected" and rebuking Sen. John Cornyn for taking part in bipartisan gun talks."

It's not a matter of if, but when.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue