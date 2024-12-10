Adam Kinzinger Responds To Trump Threats: 'Bring It On!'

"I'm not intimidated by a man whose actions on January 6th showed a cowardly disregard for democracy and the rule of law," he wrote.
By Susie MadrakDecember 10, 2024

Adam Kinzinger, who was one of only two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, wrote a scathing Substack post in which he threw down with El Cheato's threat to imprison him and the rest of the committee members. Via IBT Times:

"[Former Rep. Liz] Cheney was behind it. So is Benny Thompson and everybody on that committee, honestly, they should go to jail," Trump said during an NBC "Meet the Press" interview on Sunday.

Hours later, Kinzinger, who served as an Illinois rep. from 2011 to 2023, shared a post entitled, "Bring It On, Donald: The January 6 Committee Stands on Truth."

"If Donald wants to pursue this vindictive fantasy, I say bring it on. I'm not intimidated by a man whose actions on January 6th showed a cowardly disregard for democracy and the rule of law. A man too frightened to serve in the military, and a who requires a strong man like Putin to feel secure," Kinzinger wrote.

You tell 'im, Adam!

"I'm confident that the name 'Trump' will be a stain on our history, and my son will be proud of what I did," Kinzinger continued. "So, bring it on. We aren't afraid of the truth, but I suspect you are."

