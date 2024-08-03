Gretchen Whitmer REAMS Trump For His PERVERSION

Watch this video as Whitmer goes directly at him for being the lecherous pervert he is.
By Susie MadrakAugust 3, 2024

Donald Trump's been losing it lately, and there are a number of reasons why. But one of the very biggest is his needle-dick insecurity can't handle a Black, Indian (yes, Donald, you can be both. Kinda like how you're a rapist AND a convict) woman mocking him, ripping the crap out of him and pointing out. all his failures in a daily barrage. The messaging from Team Kamala is nothing short of beautiful.

But her surrogates also deserve a ton of credit. And out of those, especially Gretchen Whitmer. Sure, she is white, but any woman mocking Trump endlessly is something he is just not equipped to handle without losing his shit. So watch this video as Whitmer goes directly at him for being the lecherous pervert he is, and much more!

After you watch the video, SUBSCRIBE to Cliff's great YouTube Channel, Cliff's Edge, where he posts hard-hitting but humorous messaging takedowns w/ the newest Democratic rising-stars who destroy Trump, Vance & the rest of their parade of weird, deplorables.

