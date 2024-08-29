Jim Jordan Wants To Investigate Google Searches Over Ronald Reagan Movie

Chairman Jim Jordan told Maria Bartiromo that he is looking into investigating Google for possibly suppressing searches of the new Ronald Reagan movie.

Really?

Conservative whine is growing and growing with the rise of the Harris Walz ticket in the national and battleground state polls.

Before Jordan fearmongered a movie, MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo claimed that Google had suppressed their search engine after the assassination attempt on Trump, which is, of course, ludicrous.

BARTIROMO: So, Mr. Chairman, what he's talking about specifically there is the fact that right after President Trump was shot in an assassination attempt on his life, Google, you couldn't find, you couldn't get the searches. You put in the search line assassination attempt Trump, and you got every story but that. So there's still up to it. JORDAN: Yeah, that's why we got to continue to stay after this. You know, there's even some concerns have been raised about the new movie out about President Reagan and people searching that and trying to get information and promotions on that and how that may have been throttled back.



BARTIROMO: I've heard I've heard those concerns as well. I don't know if they're accurate, but there are those that they've been raised with. So, yeah, we just got to stay on top of this now.

Jordan's House investigations were fruitless, with no villain exposed, and he became a punchline, but that didn't stop him from telling Maria he was their social media savior.

Apparently Gym's got nothing better to do so he's hyperventilating over ridiculous Xitter posts whining about Google searches for the Ronald Reagan movie.

I did two Google searches on their claims and found loads of information for any MAGAt to discover.

Two ridiculous and floundering people trying to create new ways for MAGAts to bitch and complain.

How embarrassing.