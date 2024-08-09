Lawrence O'Donnell Has Had It With The Networks Catering To Trump

"It's 2016 all over again. The same mistakes are being made," he said.
By Susie MadrakAugust 9, 2024

Like most of us, Lawrence O'Donnell can't quite believe that mess that somehow passed as a press conference yesterday, thanks to the lapdog press.

And boy, is he pissed.

"Nothing prevents the networks from running a fact-checking scroll on the side of the screen while Trump is speaking. We know what the lies are going to be. Fact-checking graphics can be ready to go before he speaks," he said.

"A lie is not an answer."

Watch the whole thing and remind yourself what real journalism is supposed to be.

I've written before about my conclusion that the Beltway journalists are simply too afraid to be aggressive with Trump. After all, no one wants a frantic call from your spouse saying there's a gang with guns outside your house.

But just because I understand it doesn't make it acceptable. It goes with the territory, and they helped create it. Go work in a Burger King if it's too much stress for you to handle.

UPDATE: What was missed while the networks were indulging Trump with free air-time and dropping the ball. More than three million views.

